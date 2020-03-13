Centre's 'erratic' decisions caused economic slowdown: Desai

Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai on Friday alleged that some "erratic" decisions by the Centre may have caused economic slowdown in the country. The minister was discussing issues related to slump in industrial investment in Maharashtra in the Legislative Council.

"The Centre has made some erratic decisions, which could have slowed down investment here," he said. The Centre has created a "trust deficit" among the potential foreign investors, the minister alleged.

Instances like cancellation of a global tender for constructing a new Assembly complex at Amravati in Andhra Pradesh may have created a negative image of the country, he said. The industries minister also cited disputes between some companies and the Union government.

"There have been instances such as Vodafone case, where several old tax dues are now being recovered. The company has openly expressed its disappointment over the decision," he claimed..

