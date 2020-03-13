Gopal Rai moves resolution in Delhi Assembly against NPR implementation

Left Menu
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of the process of National Population Register (NPR) enumeration in Delhi.

AAP minister Gopal Rai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of the process of National Population Register (NPR) enumeration in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government called a special Delhi Assembly session on Friday to hold a discussion on NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Assembly will also discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus. This comes a day after, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while replying to debate on the Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha, had said that time has come to remove apprehensions about CAA and NPR which will begin next month.

Shah said no documents would be sought from people during the NPR enumeration. The Centre on Thursday reiterated that no documents would be needed for NPR and there will be no 'D' (doubtful) category.

"I am again repeating that no documents will be needed for the NPR. All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no 'D' (doubtful) category," Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Last month, the Centre had said that during the updation of NPR, "no verification is done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful." (ANI)

