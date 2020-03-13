LJP defers Patna rally due to coronavirus threat: Chirag

LJP president Chirag Paswan on Friday postponed his party's 'Bihar first, Bihari first' rally in Patna, which was scheduled for April 14, and also deferred his ongoing yatra in the state in view of coronavirus threat. Paswan said the decision has been taken due to the seriousness of the issue and asserted these programmes will be held once the health threat is over.

The Lok Janshakti Party leader had been on a tour across Bihar, which will face the assembly polls later this year, to galvanise supporters ahead of the party's rally. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking adequate measures to deal with the situation. The LJP is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally..

