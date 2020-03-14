Left Menu
Sidhu launches YouTube channel to 'propel' Punjab towards 'revival'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  Updated: 14-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 12:11 IST
Having remained incommunicado for nearly nine months, Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday announced the launch of his YouTube channel, describing it as a platform to "propel" Punjab towards "revival and renaissance". The cricketer-turned-politician has named the channel 'Jittega Punjab' (Punjab will win) and invited "all like minded people" for discussions, interviews and an exchange of views, he said in a statement.

"Sidhu is today launching his own channel on Youtube to air and share his views with the people of Punjab in a simple/understandable form... It is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance," said a statement issued by Sidhu's office here. "After nine months of contemplation and self-renewal the former minister, four-term Member of Parliament and MLA Amritsar East will be vocal on the burning issues of Punjab and strive to carve out a concrete road-map for the resurrection of Punjab as a welfare state," the statement said.

The channel is inspired by the path of universal brotherhood, tolerance, love and peace shown by Baba Nanak, it said. Sidhu had been away from the limelight ever since his resignation from the state Cabinet in July last year following reports of tension between him and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The CM had described Sidhu as "ambitious" and blamed his "inept handling" of the local government department for the "poor performance" of the Congress in the urban areas during Lok Sabha polls last year. Sidhu had stepped down as minister after his portfolio was changed in June last year.

Last month, Sidhu had met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and apprised them of a road map for the "revival" of the Congress-ruled state "to its pristine glory"..

