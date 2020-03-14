Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruckus in Maha Assembly as BJP raises CAA, NPR, NRC issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 20:38 IST
Ruckus in Maha Assembly as BJP raises CAA, NPR, NRC issue
Fadnavis said he raised these issues because there was a lot of unrest among the minorities about the CAA, due to which there were large-scale protests. Image Credit: ANI

The MaharashtraLegislative Assembly on Saturday witnessed uproarious scenes when opposition BJP raised the issue of the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The treasury benches objected to the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register being raised.

The issues pending before the Supreme Court and falling under the Union government's purview can not be discussed in the state legislature, they said. During the ruckus, both sides traded charges. The Speaker ordered expunging of most of these remarks.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue during a debate on budgetary demands of the Home Department. The CAA does not take away the citizenship of Indian citizens, "but rumors are being spread about CAA," he said.

"In NPR, giving information is optional. The prime minister has already said the NRC is not being implemented," Fadnavis, a former chief minister, said. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the BJP leader should speak only on the budgetary demands. Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said Fadnavis himself had said during the winter session that issues under the Centre's purview should not be discussed in the House.

BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar said Fadnavis had not spoken anything negative. "We want misconceptions about the Act to go and there should not be any unrest," he said. Malik and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the issue of CAA was being heard in the Supreme Court and it could not be discussed in the House.

Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the House for 30 minutes when members from both sides rushed to the well and traded charges. Later, Patole said objectionable references made by MLAs of both sides will be expunged and matters pending before the Supreme Court will not be discussed.

Fadnavis said he raised these issues because there was a lot of unrest among the minorities about the CAA, due to which there were large-scale protests. A former student leader from Jawaharlal Nehru University Umar Khalid made a provocative speech in Maharashtra asking people to show their strength during US President Donald Trump's visit, the BJP leader alleged.

"Isn't this a law and order issue?" he asked and wondered why the state government had not taken action in this regard. He demanded that the cabinet sub-committee appointed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government to study CAA and advise it should clear misconceptions about the CAA.

It is the duty of the government to tell people that nobody needs to worry about citizenship, the BJP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, suspends all flights to Italy

Greece said on Saturday it would suspend all flights that were still operating to and from Italy, after reporting two more fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.The deceased were two men...

Airline SAS to temporarily lay off 100 pilots, 100 cabin crew in Norway -NRK

Airline SAS will temporarily lay off 100 pilots and 100 cabin crew in Norway amid the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK said on Saturday, citing the company....

GST hike to hit domestic sales, make mobile phones costlier

The GST Councils decision to hike tax on mobile phones to 18 per cent will make handsets costlier and hit domestic consumption as well as Make in India programme, industry players said on Saturday. This was time for statesmanship especially...

RKFC-TRAU I-League match cancelled

The I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC was cancelled on Saturday due to unavailability of permission from the local administration, the national football body said. The match was significant as the battle for the second spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020