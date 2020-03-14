Fadnavis attacks Maha govt on loan waiver, CAA, Muslim quota

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Uddhav Thackeray government had failed to give relief to farmers. He said 25 percent of farmers were outside the coverage of the government's loan waiver scheme.

Fadnavis alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was playing politics on CAA, NPR, and NRC, stating it had formed a committee on these issues but "not a single meeting has taken place so far". "I feel the government is doing this deliberately to ensure confusion prevails among people on CAA. It seems the state government wants protests against CAA, NRC, and NPR for political gains," he claimed.

Claiming the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena were facing communication problems, he said, "State minorities minister Nawab Malik promised five percent quota in education for Muslims, but CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed there was no such proposal before the government." Both parties are misleading people, he claimed.

