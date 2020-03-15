Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Biden tacks left, backs Warren bankruptcy plan with student loan relief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 02:25 IST
Democrat Biden tacks left, backs Warren bankruptcy plan with student loan relief
Biden's decision to endorse Warren's bankruptcy plan is significant, showing she and Sanders have moved the party's policy discussions to the left. Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has endorsed former rival Elizabeth Warren's plan to reform consumer bankruptcy laws including allowing relief of student loan debt, incorporating proposals by the party's progressive wing into the moderate frontrunner's campaign.

"I've endorsed Elizabeth Warren's bankruptcy proposal, which ... allows for student debt to be relieved in bankruptcy and provides for a whole range of other issues," Biden said in a digital town hall in Illinois on Friday. Warren, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, suspended her campaign March 5 after a poor showing in primaries that week. That left the more centrist Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, in the contest for the Democratic nomination to run against Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Biden's decision to endorse Warren's bankruptcy plan is significant, showing she and Sanders have moved the party's policy discussions to the left. It also would reverse portions of a strict bankruptcy law that Biden himself championed when he was a senator. Warren, who drew passionate supporters, has so far declined to give her highly valuable endorsement to either Biden or Sanders. She and Sanders have been allies on the party's left-wing, and many of his supporters called on her to back Sanders as he fights to revive his campaign after moderates coalesced around Biden.

Her bankruptcy proposal would also do away with restrictive rules that forced people to earn more than the median in their state to file for a more onerous form of bankruptcy protection. It would waive fees for low-income people filing for bankruptcy and hasten the process for seeking protection from credit card debt. Many provisions her plan would eliminate were enacted in a 2005 bill that Biden backed which tightened bankruptcy rules for consumers and made it much harder to discharge student debt.

The former vice president was then a Senator from Delaware, where several financial services and credit card companies are located. Allies of Sanders and Warren have been pressuring Biden's team to adopt progressive proposals like a wealth tax, a stepped-up estate tax, and an equal payment plan, according to several individuals familiar with talks between the campaigns.

Biden and Sanders are set to participate in a televised debate on Sunday, and a key question will be whether Sanders comes out swinging or focuses on pressing Biden to adopt policies he champions, such as a government-paid health care plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Ottawa urges all Canadians to come home while they can

Ottawa has urged all Canadians abroad to return home while they still can, as nations around the world moved to restrict travel to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The guidance followed aggressive measures and money to combat the sp...

US providers offer free Wi-Fi for 60 days

US internet and wireless providers have announced temporary measures to make getting online less expensive and onerous as enforced social distancing due to the new coronavirus forces more human interaction online. Most notable is Comcasts f...

Rugby-Super Rugby set for coronavirus suspension

Super Rugby will be put on hold after this weekends matches in the wake of New Zealand announcing that travellers entering the country must self-isolate for 14 days due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. SANZAAR, who run the Southern H...

UK pushes for more ventilators, hospital beds as coronavirus cases mount

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told British manufacturers to boost the production of ventilators and ordered private hospitals to prepare for an overspill of patients from the public health service ahead of an expected surge of coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020