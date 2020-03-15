Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uncertainty looms large over Bengal civic polls amid COVID-19 scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 13:26 IST
Uncertainty looms large over Bengal civic polls amid COVID-19 scare

Uncertainty looms over the upcoming civic polls in West Bengal as political parties and the State Election Commission are yet to decide whether to move ahead with the elections as per schedule or postpone it by a few weeks amid the coronavirus scare. No official notification or announcement has been made by the State Election Commission (SEC) on the polls so far, but official sources claim the state government is keen on holding the elections between April 12 and 26. A decision is likely to be taken at an all-party meeting convened by the SEC on March 16, they said. "The elections will either be held in April-May, chances of which look quite slim, or it will be postponed," a senior official of the SEC said.

The ruling TMC said discussion on the matter is underway. "Nothing has been decided so far. Holding election campaigns right now might be a risky thing to do," a senior leader of the ruling party said.

Opposition BJP and the CPI(M) feel elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 municipalities are long overdue and the process should not be delayed any further. Both the parties, however, have agreed to abide by the "pro-people" decision taken by the SEC.

"We want the SEC and the government to take a legitimate and logical decision, keeping in mind the poll schedule and the coronavirus scare," BJP state vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar said. Echoing him, senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said it is for the state government and the SEC to take a call on the matter, but the party would support "any pro-people decision regarding the matter".

"Elections to most of the civic bodies have been pending for more than a year. The state government delayed the process to serve its narrow political interests. Now we have a situation where only the state government can take the call," Chakraborty said. The West Bengal government on Saturday announced to shut down all educational institutions from March 16 to 31 as part of its precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

The board exams, however, would continue as per schedule. Elections to 107 municipalities of the state and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are being viewed as a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP, ahead of the crucial 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal. PTI PNT RMS SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

EU finance ministers to hold video call on virus on Monday

European Union finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus and measures to restart their economies, but by video call rather than in person. Mario Centeno, the chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance m...

Egypt trading suspended as shares plunge due to coronavirus

Trading on Egypts stock exchange was suspended for half an hour on Sunday after Egypts broader index EGX100 dropped by more than 5, following government steps to contain the coronavirus, Refinitiv data showed on Sunday.Egypt said on Saturda...

Beijing to send all international arrivals to quarantine facilities

Beijing authorities will send all international arrivals in the Chinese capital to quarantine facilities starting Monday, state media reported, as China steps up measures against imported coronavirus cases. People arriving from abroad had p...

Vicente Guaita expresses concern over spread of coronavirus

Crystal Palaces goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on Sunday expressed concern over the spread of coronavirus and extended his support to affected families. Guaita took to Twitter to write We are going to get this all together. Important to follow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020