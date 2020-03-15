Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Tripura tribal parties merge ahead of TTAADC polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 14:12 IST
Two Tripura tribal parties merge ahead of TTAADC polls

Ahead of the elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the National Conference of Tripura (NCT) has merged with the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT). NCT president Animesh Debbarma said after the merger that took place on Friday, the new party has been named the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (United).

"Once we were united but later suffered a split and now we have reunited. I thank INPT chief Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl for taking the initiative in reuniting the two parties. We feel there is no point in separately protesting the injustice that is being meted out to the tribals," he told reporters on Sunday. Hrangkhawl said the merger will strengthen the power of the indigenous people of the state.

He said the party is working to bring other tribal outfits like the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) under the umbrella of INPT. IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura.

"Talks are on with the IPFT and other political parties to bring them under the umbrella of the INPT. We feel all tribal parties should be united," Hrangkhawl told reporters. Draft electoral rolls for the TTAADC election was published on March 10.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) M L Dey said the final electoral rolls will be published on March 26, after which the poll dates will be announced. The TTAADC has jurisdiction over a two-third area of Tripura, which is home to tribals who constitute a third of the state's population..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

EU finance ministers to hold video call on virus on Monday

European Union finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus and measures to restart their economies, but by video call rather than in person. Mario Centeno, the chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance m...

Egypt trading suspended as shares plunge due to coronavirus

Trading on Egypts stock exchange was suspended for half an hour on Sunday after Egypts broader index EGX100 dropped by more than 5, following government steps to contain the coronavirus, Refinitiv data showed on Sunday.Egypt said on Saturda...

Beijing to send all international arrivals to quarantine facilities

Beijing authorities will send all international arrivals in the Chinese capital to quarantine facilities starting Monday, state media reported, as China steps up measures against imported coronavirus cases. People arriving from abroad had p...

Vicente Guaita expresses concern over spread of coronavirus

Crystal Palaces goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on Sunday expressed concern over the spread of coronavirus and extended his support to affected families. Guaita took to Twitter to write We are going to get this all together. Important to follow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020