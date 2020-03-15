Day before MP floor test, BJP leaders meet Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday met Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at his residence, ahead of Monday's floor test in the state assembly. This comes after a meeting of these leaders at the residence of Union Minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital.

Earlier today, BJP issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test scheduled for March 16. The floor test will be held in the MP Assembly to decide the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. Meanwhile, earlier today the Congress MLAs who were lodged in a Jaipur resort following the political crisis in MP arrived at Bhopal airport. These MLAs were accompanied by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who exuded confidence of Kamal-Nath led government winning floor test in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh and Shobha Oza arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence.Senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh said: "First of all, for the proceedings of Vidhan Sabha the given procedure and the guidelines should be followed. The Speaker of the assembly should take care of this" Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. Several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading. (ANI)

