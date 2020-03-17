Russian politician, writer Limonov dies at the age of 77
Eduard Limonov, a leader of the Other Russia opposition movement, writer, and Soviet dissident, died at the age of 77 in Moscow, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing his political party.
Limonov, a flamboyant character known for his goatee beard, spent part of his life in the United States and in France. His best known book was 'It's me, Eddie', about a Russian immigrant in New York City.
Interfax said the cause of his death was not immediately clear.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Trump accepted Putin's proposal to hold U.N. Security Council summit - Interfax cites Russia's Lavrov
Russia says Turkey trying to push 130,000 refugees from Syria into Greece -Interfax
Erdogan flies to Moscow for Syria ceasefire talks with Putin
Putin, Erdogan start talks in Moscow on Syria
Moscow imposes "high alert regime" to stem coronavirus outbreak