Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sudan orders arrest of former foreign minister over 1989 coup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Sudan orders arrest of former foreign minister over 1989 coup
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The Sudanese prosecutor's office on Tuesday ordered the arrest of former foreign minister Ali Karti for his role in the 1989 coup which brought Omar al-Bashir to power.

It said in a statement that Karti's assets would be frozen and that arrest warrants had been issued for five other people, including Omar Suleiman, a former head of a parliamentary chamber and the man believed to have accompanied Bashir to Khartoum, the capital, during the coup. Bashir, who was ousted in April following mass protests against his 30-year rule, has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague and is facing an arrest warrant over allegations of genocide in Sudan's Darfur region.

The prosecution's case against Bashir and other members of his regime accused of orchestrating the coup had begun before an assassination attempt targeting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok last week, which he escaped unscathed. The country's ruling council called the incident a terrorist attack and said Sudan would step up its drive to stamp out Bashir loyalists. While the council has not said who was behind the attack, by reasserting that Bashir loyalists will be firmly dealt with, they have suggested possible links with old regime supporters trying to disrupt a democratic transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Close all Delhi govt offices for seven days, employee association to CM Kejriwal

A Delhi government employee association on Wednesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded closure of all government offices for a week in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Umesh Batra, general secretary of the Delhi governmen...

Emfuleni to pay R50 million debt to Eskom

The Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng will pay the R50 million it owes to Eskom by the end of business today.In a joint statement on Wednesday, Eskom and the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA sa...

Global spread of coronavirus poses new challenges to China's virus control and economy -state media

The global spread of the coronavirus has brought new challenges to chinas prevention and control work and economic development, the ruling Communist Partys Politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.Chinas economy faces increasi...

Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway to be closed from March 22-31

The Rishikesh-Devprayag-Badrinath Highway will remain closed for traffic from March 22 to March 31 for cutting of hardrock portions of the hills on the stretch under the all-weather Chardham road projectCutting of hardrock portions of hills...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020