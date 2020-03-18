Left Menu
Development News Edition

Incoming Slovak PM appoints Heger, Sulik to take economy posts in new government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:20 IST
Incoming Slovak PM appoints Heger, Sulik to take economy posts in new government

Trained economist and a member of parliament for the OLANO party Eduard Heger will be the finance minister in Slovakia's new centre-right government to be appointed on Saturday, incoming Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

Richard Sulik, a free-market economist, head of the Freedom and Solidarity party and a former parliamentary speaker, will become deputy prime minister and minister for economy, Matovic told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi-Manjhi spat indicates fresh crisis in beleaguered

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar was on Wednesday left in throes of a fresh crisis with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi crossing swords and speaking of favours they owed to each other. The develop...

All shopping malls, gyms, spas and swimming pools to be shut in Bihar till March 31 in wake of coronavirus, say officials.

All shopping malls, gyms, spas and swimming pools to be shut in Bihar till March 31 in wake of coronavirus, say officials....

Coronavirus makes Taliban realise they need health workers alive not dead

Scared by the prospect of a coronavirus epidemic in parts of Afghanistan under their control, the Taliban have pledged their readiness to work with healthcare workers instead of killing them, as they have been accused of in the past.Back in...

Govt needs to infuse Rs 3K cr in Air India as sale to get delayed: CAPA

The governments plan to privatise flag carrier Air India will be further delayed and it will have to infuse up to Rs 3,000 crore to ensure continuity of operations till the sale process gets over, the Centre for Pacific Aviation CAPA said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020