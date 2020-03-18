Incoming Slovak PM appoints Heger, Sulik to take economy posts in new government

Trained economist and a member of parliament for the OLANO party Eduard Heger will be the finance minister in Slovakia's new centre-right government to be appointed on Saturday, incoming Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

Richard Sulik, a free-market economist, head of the Freedom and Solidarity party and a former parliamentary speaker, will become deputy prime minister and minister for economy, Matovic told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.