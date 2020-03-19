MP suggests blood tests for prospective couples to check for Thalassemia

A BJP member of Rajya Sabha on Thursday suggested blood tests for prospective couples to check for Thalassemia so that their off-springs do not suffer from the blood disorder. Vinjay T Sahasrabuddhe (BJP) said Thalassemia is a genetic disorder, and there is a high probability that if both husband-wife are suffering from it the off-springs too could contract.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, he said Cyprus has passed a law to check prospective couples for Thalassemia. The government should study the Cyprus case and start blood tests on a pilot basis in a few districts.

Sahasrabuddhe further stressed that there was a need to create awareness about Thalassemia and TV serials and cinema could be a major medium. Earlier, Rewati Raman Singh (SP) sought to highlight the rising cases of cancer and said about 12 lakh people are dying annually.

He said the number of deaths could touch 17 lakh annually by 2030. Singh said there was an urgent need to ensure cancer is detected at an early stage. He also urged the government to increase the amount offered under the flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat be doubled to Rs 10 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.