Left Menu
Development News Edition

They will welcome me very soon, says Ranjan Gogoi amid Opposition staging walkout from Rajya Sabha

Amid the Opposition leaders staging a walkout on his oath-taking day, the newly inducted member of the Rajya Sabha and former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said that they will welcome him very soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:57 IST
They will welcome me very soon, says Ranjan Gogoi amid Opposition staging walkout from Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi leaving the Parliament on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the Opposition leaders staging a walkout on his oath-taking day, the newly inducted member of the Rajya Sabha and former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said that they will welcome him very soon. "They will welcome me very soon. There are no critics," Gogoi told reporters as he left the Parliament premises after taking oath as an MP of the Upper House.

Congress leaders had staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over Gogoi's membership to the House. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad welcomed Gogoi in the Rajya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated the former CJI to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ramjanmabhoomi case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TPV Technology unveils Philips 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

New Delhi India, Mar 19 ANIPRNewswire Featuring the best-in-class technology, the Philips TAPB603 with Dolby Atmos is here to flatter all the audiophiles. This newly launched model will be available across leading online and offline partner...

Fourth COVID-19 death in India was elderly person in Punjab, had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues: Union Health Ministry.

Fourth COVID-19 death in India was elderly person in Punjab, had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues Union Health Ministry....

Don't have tournaments, trials till April 15: Ministry advises NSFs

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all national federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part ...

Nirbhaya: SC dismisses Akshay's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020