Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath to address media today

Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is set to address the media here on Friday. As per the Supreme Court's order, the floor test has been mentioned in Madhya Pradesh Assembly's list of business for today at 2 pm.

Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held today. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday. The top court was hearing the petition filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.

This came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

