Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become "self-sufficient"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:00 IST
Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become "self-sufficient"

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of the Persian new year, said on Friday that U.S. sanctions has forced the country to become self-sufficient as he called on Iranians to preserve unity.

Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy. "Iran benefited from America's sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas," said Khamenei, who looked healthy despite rumours that he had been infected with the new coronavirus that has killed 1,284 people in Iran.

Officials close to Khamenei, when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday, denied the rumours. U.S. sanctions, combined with the coronavirus outbreak's economic impact, have bitten deeply into Iran's economy, causing a price spiral and a slump in the value of the rial currency.

Iranian officials have blamed the sanctions for hampering Tehran's efforts to contain the speedy spread of the virus across the country. On March 9, Khamenei's office announced that his annual speech in the city of Mashhad for Persian new year had been cancelled to prevent further infections of coronavirus in the Middle East's worst-affected country, with over 17,000 infected people.

"Last year was a tumultuous year for the Iranian nation. It was a year that began with the floods and that ended with the coronavirus ... but we will overcome all hardships with unity," said Khamenei. He named the new Iranian year, "the year of boosting production".

In a separate message for the Iranian New Year 'Nowruz', President Hassan Rouhani said Iranians will overcome the outbreak with unity, praising doctors and nurses for their courage in fighting the disease. "Our nation has managed to reach its goals, despite difficulties ... Iran will overcome the coronavirus with unity," Rouhani said in his televised speech. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...

Equity indices on swing upward, Nifty IT jumps 9 pc

After a volatile start, equity benchmark indices jumped by over 5 per cent during the afternoon on Friday as policymakers globally took further actions to minimise the human and economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. At 1 pm, the BSE SP S...

COVID-19: JNU asks students to vacate hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked its students to vacate hostels amid the coronavirus pandemic and said mess facilities would only be available for the next 48 hours. The directive came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had...

COVID-19 : India bans international passenger flights from Mar 22-29

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights in India from March 22 to March 29. The circular was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020