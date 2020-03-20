Covid-19: Patil urges people to follow Modi's Janata curfew

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Friday urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for Janata curfew to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra has so far recorded 52 positive cases of Covid-19, which is the highest in the country.

"I support PM Narendra Modi's appeal for resolve and restraint to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as an united nation, we all must follow the same on 22nd March from 7am to 9pm. Please spread the message to everyone and let's defeat coronavirus together," Patil tweeted. Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to convey the precautionary measures that need to be taken during the pandemic.

A healthy person should wear a mask if he or she is taking care of a person with suspected infection and they must know how to use and dispose off masks, he adviced in his tweet. "Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water," Pawar tweeted.

