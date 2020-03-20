Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Patil urges people to follow Modi's Janata curfew

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:30 IST
Covid-19: Patil urges people to follow Modi's Janata curfew

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Friday urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for Janata curfew to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra has so far recorded 52 positive cases of Covid-19, which is the highest in the country.

"I support PM Narendra Modi's appeal for resolve and restraint to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as an united nation, we all must follow the same on 22nd March from 7am to 9pm. Please spread the message to everyone and let's defeat coronavirus together," Patil tweeted. Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to convey the precautionary measures that need to be taken during the pandemic.

A healthy person should wear a mask if he or she is taking care of a person with suspected infection and they must know how to use and dispose off masks, he adviced in his tweet. "Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water," Pawar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...

Equity indices on swing upward, Nifty IT jumps 9 pc

After a volatile start, equity benchmark indices jumped by over 5 per cent during the afternoon on Friday as policymakers globally took further actions to minimise the human and economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. At 1 pm, the BSE SP S...

COVID-19: JNU asks students to vacate hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked its students to vacate hostels amid the coronavirus pandemic and said mess facilities would only be available for the next 48 hours. The directive came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had...

COVID-19 : India bans international passenger flights from Mar 22-29

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights in India from March 22 to March 29. The circular was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020