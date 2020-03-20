Coronavirus: Goa ZP polls postponed

The Goa Zilla Parishad pollsscheduled for March 24 has been postponed due to the novelcoronavirus outbreak and a new date for it would be announcedlater, State Election Commissioner RK Srivastava said onFriday after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

The polls were originally scheduled for March 22 buthad to be pushed back on Thursday after Prime MinisterNarendra Modi announced a voluntary shutdown on Sunday calledJanta curfew

The move, announced by the PM during a nationaladdress on Thursday, seeks to keep people indoors between 7amand 9pm on Sunday in a bid to stall the spread of the novelcoronavirus.

