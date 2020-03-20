Coronavirus: Ex-CM Chouhan calls off dinner for BJP MLAs in MP
Hours after the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh fell, BJP leader and frontrunner for the CM's post, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cancelled a dinner of the saffron party's legislators on Friday night due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sources said Chouhan's dinner was to garner support for his claim to the CM's post.
A BJP MLA claimed the dinner was called off due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to not organise such gatherings. He said the BJP parliamentary board would decide when legislators here would meet, and central observers would be present at the time to choose a leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
