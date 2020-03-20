Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya announces 24-hour shutdown on Saturday, CM says it's 'coronavirus awareness day'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:39 IST
Meghalaya announces 24-hour shutdown on Saturday, CM says it's 'coronavirus awareness day'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a 24-hour statewide shutdown from Saturday midnight and said it will be observed as 'coronavirus awareness day'. Speaking to reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting on Friday, he said all public transport, commercial establishments and markets will remain shut to create awareness about the pandemic among the people of the state.

It is not to be taken as a "lockdown", he urged. "We are calling it coronavirus awareness day and we will ensure we educate our locality and family members about various precautions such as washing hands and social distancing," he said.

"One day if we close down everything it will send a message of seriousness to everybody and at the same time people should not panic," Sangma added. He said a lot of people are aware but are not taking enough measures in the wake of the pandemic.

Sangma urged people not to panic in view of the shutdown and asserted there is no shortage of essential commodities in the state. "There is no need to buy additional food items or buy a large quantity of produce as the supply is very much there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020