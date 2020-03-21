Left Menu
Trump says 'I don't think' US will need national lockdown

  PTI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 21-03-2020 01:23 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 00:35 IST
Trump says 'I don't think' US will need national lockdown
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday discounted the possibility of a national lockdown after two populous US states -- California and New York -- issued tough new stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Trump said California and New York were "really two hotbeds" but the problem was not so severe in other regions as to warrant a nationwide lockdown

"So no, we're working with the governors and I don't think we'll ever find that necessary," he said, responding to a question at a White House news conference.

