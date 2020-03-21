Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Tamil Nadu liquor shops to remain close on Janata Curfew day

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that liquor shops in the state will remain close on March 22, in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed 'Janta curfew'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:21 IST
COVID-19 : Tamil Nadu liquor shops to remain close on Janata Curfew day
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that liquor shops in the state will remain close on March 22, in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed 'Janta curfew'. Further, the state government has already closed all the parks, gyms, malls, cinema theatre till March 31.

At least three cases have been reported so far in the state of Tamil Nadu. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...

INSIGHT-Army joins the production line as ventilator makers scramble to meet demand

On March 6, Gianluca Preziosa, the head of an Italian ventilator maker, received an urgent request. The Italian authorities wanted his help for an all-out effort to meet a desperate need for ventilators.Now, his Bologna-based company, Siare...

RBI says it is trying to work out a scheme for revival of PMC bank.

RBI says it is trying to work out a scheme for revival of PMC bank....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020