COVID-19 : Tamil Nadu liquor shops to remain close on Janata Curfew day

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that liquor shops in the state will remain close on March 22, in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed 'Janta curfew'. Further, the state government has already closed all the parks, gyms, malls, cinema theatre till March 31.

At least three cases have been reported so far in the state of Tamil Nadu. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

