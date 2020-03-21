Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Delhi prohibits gathering of more than 5 people at one place

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that not more than five people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars or conferences purposes in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 17:06 IST
Combating COVID-19: Delhi prohibits gathering of more than 5 people at one place
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that not more than five people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars or conferences purposes in the national capital. "We are revising the number of people's gathering at any place. Now, not more than 5 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, or conference purposes in the national capital," said Kejriwal in a video message.

"If the gathering is unavoidable, maintain a distance of one meter from other persons," he added. Earlier the gathering was restricted to 20 people. Chief Minister Kejriwal also announced that only 50 per cent of the total number of DTC buses will ply tomorrow during the 'Janta Curfew.'

"Since the Delhi Metro services will not be available tomorrow, we have decided to ply but only 50 per cent of total DTC buses during the 'Janta Curfew'. There may be many emergency cases, where it becomes necessary to step out. Hence, we have taken this decision." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the countrymen to follow the concept of 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He said that no one apart from those involved in essential services is supposed to venture out of their homes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020