Congress leader Jitin Prasada, wife tested negative for COVID-19

Congress leader Jitin Prasada and his wife Neha Prasada have been tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. The duo had put themselves under self-quarantine after they attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was recently tested positive for COVID 19.

According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel. She had travelled to London, UK, a few days back. On Friday, she announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share her health condition. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post.

The Lucknow police have booked the Bollywood singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home. Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

