Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, wife tested negative for COVID-19

Congress leader Jitin Prasada and his wife Neha Prasada have been tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:32 IST
Congress leader Jitin Prasada, wife tested negative for COVID-19
Congress leader Jitin Prasada [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Jitin Prasada and his wife Neha Prasada have been tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. The duo had put themselves under self-quarantine after they attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was recently tested positive for COVID 19.

According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel. She had travelled to London, UK, a few days back. On Friday, she announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share her health condition. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post.

The Lucknow police have booked the Bollywood singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home. Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar beats drum to thank people in essential services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday beat a drum at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As Dhankhar beat the drum at the balcony of the Bhavan here, his wi...

Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency

Spains government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.Speaking after a meeting w...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020