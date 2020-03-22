Left Menu
NCP asks MPs to not return to Delhi, help at local areas in COVID-19 fight

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:30 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday asked its MPs to not go back to Delhi and assist government agencies at their local areas in helping citizens to fight coronavirus

The budget session of Parliament is currently in progress and many MPs had returned to their respective constituencies during the weekend

"Request all MPs of NCP - LS & RS not go back to Delhi, please stay where you are and assist Govt agencies help citizens to fight the #Coronavirus pandemic," NCP President Sharad Pawar tweeted. The NCP is a partner in the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

