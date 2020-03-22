Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who attended party with Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:05 IST
Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who attended party with Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for COVID-19

Senior UP Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 disease on Sunday, the King George's Medical University said in a statement here. Speaking to PTI, Prasada said, "My wife and I have been tested negative for COVID-19. We had gone to the party of Kanika Kapoor on March 15. The results of the test came on Sunday after the samples were taken yesterday." "For the next 14 days, I will be under self-isolation," the former union minister said.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Kapoor, also tested negative for COVID-19 disease, KGMU said. The 66-year-old minister had gone into self-isolation after undergoing testing here on Friday, soon after Kapoor announced that she had tested positive for the virus.

Samples of 28 people who came in contact with him have also tested negative, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh had said. The minister told PTI on Saturday that he had received a call from the KGMU vice-chancellor informing him that his tests came back negative.

"I have tested negative for COVID-19. My entire family has tested negative (for COVID-19). Five members of my family were tested and all of them have tested negative," he said. However, the minister along with his family have been advised to stay at home for the next 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Macedonia reports country's first death from coronavirus

A 57-year old woman who died in hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo on Saturday evening is the North Macedonias first victim of the coronavirus, health minister Venko Filipce said on Sunday.Unfortunately we have the first death from t...

Dhankhar beats drum to thank people in essential services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday beat a drum at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As Dhankhar beat the drum at the balcony of the Bhavan here, his wi...

Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency

Spains government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.Speaking after a meeting w...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020