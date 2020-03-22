Left Menu
Vice President, Union Ministers express gratitude to those combating COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu on Sunday clapped to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Vice President, Union Ministers express gratitude to those combating COVID-19
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu expressing gratitude to those providing essential services. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu on Sunday clapped to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak across the country. A host of Union Ministers and several other politicians participated in the exercise, which was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members also joined the nation in giving his respect to those who are fighting against the coronavirus disease. Among those who participated in 'thanks-giving' gesture included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi. They were seen ringing bells and clapping.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the exercise while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils. BJP president JP Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule too took part in the exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

