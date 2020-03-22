Coronavirus: Sena MPs not to attend Parl session from Monday

Maharashtra Shiv Sena leaderSanjay Raut on Sunday announced that his party MPs will notattend the ongoing budget session of Parliament from Monday inview of coronavirus outbreak

Raut, who is party's chief whip in Parliament, madethe announcement from his Twitter handle @rautsanjay61 saying,"Keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, all ShivSena MPswon't be attending Parliament from today. The decision hasbeen taken by our Party Chief and honourable CM UddhavThackeray for helping the government to fight this Pandemic

@CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi." The NCP has already announced that its Lok Sabha andRajya Sabha members would be mostly staying back in theirrespective constituencies to assist the administration in itsfight with Covid-19 outbrea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

