Rajya Sabha: Naidu calls meeting of leaders to discuss session duration

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of leaders of various parties on Monday to take a call on the continuation of the Budget Session in view of the coronavirus outbreak, sources said. According to sources, the meeting is scheduled at 1.30 PM ahead of the start of Monday's proceedings at 2 PM.

"During the meeting, stock-taking of the situation and duration of the House session will be discussed," a source in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said. The NCP and the TMC have already conveyed to the Rajya Sabha chairman that their MPs would not attend the remainder of the Budget Session, scheduled to conclude on April 3, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The running of Parliament despite lockdowns being announced in many states due to the virus threat has been questioned by many..

