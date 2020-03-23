Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha to be adjourned after day's business: Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:02 IST
Rajya Sabha to be adjourned after day's business: Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday announced that the House will be adjourned after the completion of the listed business for the day in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He announced this after the laying of papers when the House met at 2 pm.

Naidu said he had met leaders of various parties, including Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. During the meeting, it was agreed to adjourn the House ahead of schedule keeping in mind the serious situation.

Some leaders, including Congress' Anand Sharma, talked about the gravity of the situation and how fast the coronavirus is spreading. Naidu said the idea behind running the House was to ensure that members are not seen as shirking responsibility in this hour of challenge. But there was a need to rethink in view of the recent developments.

Members agreed that the situation is "very serious" and thus supported the idea of adjournment of the Budget Session, which was scheduled to conclude on April 3. According to sources, the meeting was held at 1.30 pm.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have already conveyed to the Rajya Sabha chairman that their MPs would not attend the remainder of the Budget Session in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The continuation of the Budget Session despite lockdowns being announced in many states amid the coronavirus outbreak has been questioned by many.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to Canada's boycott of 2020 Games

Reaction to Canadas boycott of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to concerns about the coronavirus. The Australian Olympic Committee has also said its athletes should prepare for an Olympics next year.COMMENTS FROM OFFICIALS Statement from Canadian ...

Seed industry bodies demand uninterrupted movement of agri-inputs ahead of kharif season

Amid lockdown in several states due to coronavirus, seed industry associations on Monday appealed both central and state governments to ensure uninterrupted and timely trans-boundary movement of agricultural inputs critical for the coming k...

Physical education online: British children join exercise lesson from home

Hundreds of thousands of British children joined in an online live physical education PE class on Monday after the government ordered the closure of the nations schools to curb the spread of coronavirus. The lesson, hosted by well-known Bri...

Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check spread of virus: CM

Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. The chief minister made the announcement before the state assembly was adjourned sine die.People ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020