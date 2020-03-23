Left Menu
Manmohan seeks leave from Rajya Sabha citing ill health

  PTI
  Newdelhi
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:18 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:18 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh sought leave from Rajya Sabha citing ill health, which has been granted by the House. This was mentioned by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the House on Monday.

"...a letter has been received from Dr Manmohan Singh...Member stating that due to ill health (he) is unable to attend the sitting from March 19 till remaining part of the current session," Naidu said. He further said the former prime minister has requested for grant of leave of absence from March 19.

The House later approved the leave. The Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die on Monday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Naidu announced in the House. The Budget Session was scheduled to continue till April 3.

