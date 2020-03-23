Swearing-in of BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh at 9 pm
The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh will take place on Monday, official sources said. The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan at 9 pm, the sources told PTI.
The BJP legislature party meeting will be held around 7 pm to elect the legislature party leader. Congress veteran Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister recently, paving the way for formation of the BJP-led government.
