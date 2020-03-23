Left Menu
BJP legislator Bhargava resigns as Leader of Opposition

  Bhopal
  Updated: 23-03-2020 19:45 IST
Minutes before the BJP legislators meeting was scheduled to begin on Monday evening to elect a new leader, senior party MLA Gopal Bhargava tendered his resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly. Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was later elected the new leader of the legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.

"Today, on March 23, 2020, I tender my resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition. Please accept my resignation forthwith, Bhargava said in a letter addressed to the Assembly secretariat's principal secretary. With Congress veteran Kamal Nath stepping down as chief minister last week after 22 party MLAs resigned, reducing his government to a minority, the BJP, with majority by its side now, is set to form the next government.

State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said only Chouhan will take oath at a simple function at Raj Bhavan around 9 pm and all health protocols will be followed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Rest of the things will take place later. Right now there is emergency to fight COVID-19," he added.

Asked about the first challenge to the new government, he said it was to defeat the coronavirus in MP. In January 2019, days after the Congress formed its government, Bhargava, a multiple-time MLA and former minister, was elected Leader of Opposition.

