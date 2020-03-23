BJP workers told not to celebrate oath-taking ceremony: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he has appealed to the party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in view of coronavirus.
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he has appealed to the party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in view of coronavirus. Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said that his aim right now is to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"As a BJP worker, I will work honestly for the development of Madhya Pradesh. But right now, the aim is to stop the spread of COVID-19," he said. "I have appealed to the party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets. They should stay at home and pray for the newly formed government," Chouhan said. (ANI)
