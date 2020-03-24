Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic: MP govt imposes curfew in Bhopal, Jabalpur

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 08:48 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found. Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives.

During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed for imposition of curfew in the capital city Bhopal and Jabalpur. So far, five cases of coronavirus have been found in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal.

Lockdown has so far been ordered in 39 out of the total 51 districts of the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations department official said. The chief minister has asked the authorities concerned to ensure supply of essential goods to people, he said.

Just 15 months after losing power, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was back as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Monday night for a record fourth term. The 61-year-old MLA from Budhni took oath of office at a simple function in Raj Bhawan, where he was sworn-in by Governor Lalji Tandon at 9 pm.

