VP Naidu calls on people to adopt a hygienic way of life and combat Coronavirus

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, and Cheti Chand which mark the beginning of a new year in different parts of India. On this occasion, he called upon the people to take a strong resolve to adopt a hygienic way of life and combat the deadly pandemic currently sweeping the world.

He hoped that the world will be a healthier planet in the weeks to come and we shall have a much better quality of life. The special chutney prepared for Ugadi in Telugu homes has a mixed taste – sweet, sour, salty, tangy and bitter – signifying variegated flavors that life continuously offers. The Vice President hoped that as the New Year progresses, we will win our collective fight against the deadly virus and will be left with a more sweet taste in the mouth than any other taste.

Citing the ancient Indian values of 'share and care', Shri Naidu hoped that everyone will do whatever it takes to alleviate human suffering and hardship by providing physical, financial and psychological support to those who need it.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.