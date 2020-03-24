Lalu directs RJD to donate Rs 2.5 lakh in CM Relief Fund for

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Tuesday directed his party to donate Rs 2.5 lakh in the Chief Minister Relief Fund for fighting against coronavirus pandemic in the state. Three have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, out of which one died oo Saturday night.

"It pains me that I am not there to share the sufferings of people of Bihar in their difficult times. All party legislators, leader of opposition, office-bearers, workers are actively helping the state government, Lalu Prasad said in a tweet which is handled by his family members. Party has been asked to donate Rs 2,50,000 in the Chief Minister Relief Fund in the fight against coronavirus, he added.

Prasad is president of the RJD since its inception over two decades ago. He is curretnly lodged in Ranchi jail in connection with the fodder scam cases.

