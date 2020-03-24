Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 to each construction worker

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 5,000 for each construction worker under Construction Workers Welfare Board Fund as their livelihood has been affected due the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 5,000 for each construction worker under Construction Workers Welfare Board Fund as their livelihood has been affected due the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Addressing a video conference here, he said, "The Delhi government will give Rs 5000 to each construction worker as their livelihood has been affected due the outbreak of coronavirus."

He also said that the number of night shelters in the city has been increased and more food is being distributed to homeless people. The Chief Minister reassured people that Delhi did not record any new case of coronavirus in the last 40 hours.

He also said that due to curfew, several people were not able to get food, and urged the public to send such people to the nearest shelters of Delhi government, where food was being arranged. "Today I want to tell you that in the last 40 hours there has been not a single new Coronavirus positive case in Delhi. Earlier we had total 30 such positive cases and among them, many people are getting better and going home. Right now we have only 23 positive cases in Delhi. But I want to tell you that this is good news but there is no need to cheer yet because the number of cases can increase any time if we do not put proper restrictions or if you do not follow the restrictions."

"We are trying our best because we understand that these restrictions have brought many difficulties in your life but this is something we have to do because we want to save you, your family, your neighbours and every resident of Delhi," he added. (ANI)

