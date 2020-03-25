Left Menu
All Haryana MLAs to make contribution to COVID-19 relief fund

All MLAs of Haryana will donate their one month's salary to the Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had on Monday announced setting up of this fund to mitigate the hardship of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 lakh from his personal savings.

On the CM's appeal to all, the MLAs decided to donate their salary. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly, said all the 31 legislators of his party have decided to donate their salary for the month. "In coming days, we are ready to help in whatever way we can and offer our support to the government," he said.

The parliamentarians of ruling BJP from Haryana including Sanjay Bhatia, Brijendra Singh and Arvind Sharma have also decided to make contribution towards the fund. Earlier, Khattar had said that All India Services Officers will be contributing 20 per cent of their salary to the fund as an initial contribution.

