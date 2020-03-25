COVID-19: YSRCP MPs to donate salary to relief funds

The YSR Congress Party on Tuesday announced that all its Members of Parliament will donate two month's salary, to help curb the spread of COVID-19. All YSRCP MPs, will contribute a month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, and they will further donate another month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The amount would be utilised in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mankind is facing a crisis as never before. Fighting the coronavirus is no mean task. Doctors and health personnel have exhibited rare and selfless courage to save lives. Governments the world over have requested people to socially isolate themselves," YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy said in a statement. "It is time for all of us to do our bit for the less fortunate who need to work on a daily basis to eat and who need medicines to combat the disease," it added.

"Every life is precious to us as we must do all we can to protect our people. Victory will be ours if all of us rally behind the government," said Reddy. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

