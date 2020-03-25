Left Menu
Raj Bhavan medical staff asked to treat COVID-19 patients, says Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday announced that he has directed his medical team that is specifically meant for Raj Bhavan to support the medical teams in the frontline of the war against coronavirus.

Raj Bhavan medical staff asked to treat COVID-19 patients, says Governor Kalraj Mishra
Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday announced that he has directed his medical team that is specifically meant for Raj Bhavan to support the medical teams in the frontline of the war against coronavirus. All the medical staff of the Raj Bhavan has been freed of their responsibilities and duties of the Governor's office and will be treating patients at SMS Medical College.

"My team of medical practioners at Raj Bhavan has been freed. They can now work for the common man. They all have been sent to SMS hoapital. People of Rajasthan need this medical team more," he wrote on Twitter in the after today. The Rajasthan governor also attached a video with this message urging people to stay indoors in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

