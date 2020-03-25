Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh releases Khaleda Zia from jail for six months amid coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:05 IST
Bangladesh releases Khaleda Zia from jail for six months amid coronavirus outbreak
Khaleda Zia (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Bangladesh on Wednesday released jailed former prime minister and main opposition leader Khaleda Zia for six months on condition that she would stay at home, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The 74-year-old opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief is serving a 17-year prison term in two graft cases since February 8, 2018.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Zia was freed conditionally on humanitarian grounds after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's approval. Wearing a mask and clad in a black saree, Zia came out of the jail in a wheelchair. She was flanked by her supporters and party workers. She rode a car to her home in Dhaka's posh Gulshan colony.

Earlier, Kamal said required procedures were completed for her release for six months under her younger brother Shamim Iskandar's custody on two conditions requiring her to stay at her residence during the period and she could not leave the country. Kamal said Zia would not be able to take part in any political activity during the period.

On Tuesday, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the BNP chief the decision to free Zia was taken in line with Prime Minister Hasina's directives and considering the age of the former prime minister. "...Zia will be released for a period of six months and she must stay in her own house," the minister said.

Senior party leaders including BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and others were seen struggling to keep away the party activists in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying the social distancing was crucial for their 74-year-old ailing leader. Kamal said Hasina decided to free her for six months as Zia's brother Eskandar and sister Selima Rahman recently met the premier with an appeal for the BNP leader's release.

Zia served thrice as the premier since 1991. Her party suffered a miserable defeat in the 2018 elections bagging only six seats in the 300-seat parliament. Her conviction on "moral turpitude" charges debarred her from contesting the polls.

She was sent to jail in February 2018 by a local court on charges of embezzling foreign donations meant for an orphanage, named after her slain husband and president Ziaur Rehman, during her premiership between 2001 and 2006. Rehman, a military ruler-turned-politician, was the founder of the BNP.

She was convicted in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Looking at possibility of freezing rankings, will review Olympic qualification: BWF

The Badminton World Federation BWF on Wednesday said it might freeze the world rankings for a while as it works on a fair solution to the Olympic qualification process after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the Tokyo Games. Th...

Bangladesh releases Khaleda Zia from jail for six months amid coronavirus outbreak

Bangladesh on Wednesday released jailed former prime minister and main opposition leader Khaleda Zia for six months on condition that she would stay at home, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The 74-year-old opposition Banglades...

Olympics-Rescheduled Tokyo Games may come before summer 2021: Bach

The head of the global Olympic movement said on Wednesday that the rescheduled Tokyo Games faced thousands of logistical and financial problems and could go ahead before summer 2021. Though most people have assumed the Games will be held ar...

COVID-19 pandemic puts WHO back in hot seat

The UNs health agency has faced criticism in the past for overreacting and for moving too slowly in fighting epidemics, but it has rarely faced as much scrutiny as with the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization was deemed too ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020