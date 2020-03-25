Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israel parliament

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:38 IST
Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israel parliament
Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israel's parliamentary speaker, an ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for a vote that could see him replaced by an opponent of the embattled premier. Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, had refused to schedule a speakership vote until a new government was formed, but stood down after the Supreme Court set a Wednesday deadline for the vote to take place.

"The High Court ruling constitutes crude and arrogant intervention of the judiciary in the matters of the elected legislature," Edelstein said. "I won't allow Israel to descend into anarchy. I won't lend a hand to civil war," he said as the court's deadline approached.

"I hereby resign from my position as Knesset speaker." The announcement could pave the way for the opposition, led by the centrist Blue and White party, to take control of the legislative agenda. It also came after a year of political turmoil that has seen three inconclusive elections, and after Netanyahu imposed strict legal and security measures to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 2,000 Israelis.

Anti-Netanyahu forces claimed 62 seats in the 120-member Knesset in the March 2 election, with the premier's right-wing party and its religious allies claiming 58. Blue and White's leader Benny Gantz has been tasked with trying to form a government.

That proved impossible following two previous elections last year, given the deep divisions within the anti-Netanyahu bloc, which includes the mainly Arab Joint List and the nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party. There was no guarantee Gantz would fare better this time, fuelling widespread calls for a short-term unity government to respond to the pandemic.

Netanyahu, in power since 2009, is also facing criminal corruption charges, which he denies. Despite the divides within the anti-Netanyahu camp, the bloc has voiced unity on legislation that would bar anyone under criminal indictment from serving as prime minister.

Removing Edelstein as speaker may expedite that legislation. But Netanyahu has made a series of offers to Gantz on forming a unity government, including deals that would see the premier's job rotate between the two men.

"Benny Gantz, this is a crucial time for national leadership and responsibility," Netanyahu tweeted on Tuesday. "Let's meet now and set up a government." As he announced his resignation, Edelstein also said Israel needed a unity government "as a pandemic endangers us from without.

"We all need to act like human beings, to act, to unify, to rise above," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

(Eds: Correcting figure) 29 private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19 : Health Ministry.

Eds Correcting figure 29 private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19 Health Ministry....

Spot power price touches 3-year low of 60 paise on IEX

Electricity price in the spot or current market plunged to a three-year low of 60 paise as shutdown of factories and businesses due to a nationwide lockdown wiped away power demand by as much as 20 gigawatts GW. According to data from the I...

UK says half a million people file welfare claims

Nearly half a million people in Britain have filed welfare benefit claims in the past nine days, a sign of how the governments shutdown of much of the economy to slow the spread of coronavirus is hitting incomes. Peter Schofield, the top ci...

Health News Roundup: Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus; Obalon Therapeutics explores strategic alternatives as coronavirus hits and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Exclusive EU states need 10 times more coronavirus equipment - internal documentEuropean Union states need 10 times as much personal protective equipment and other medical devices, such a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020