Pawar welcomes couple's discharge after recovery from COVID-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday expressed hapiness over a couple in Pune being discharged from hospital following their full recovery from coronavirus infection. Pawar also thanked the doctors at Pune's Naidu hosital where the couple was admitted.

"They were diagnosed as positive for coronavirus on the day of Holi and cured on Gudi Padwa (the Maharashtrian New Year)," he noted. "I thank the medical staff who are working day and night to treat the patients," he said.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, assured that despite lock-down, there was enough stock of essential supplies, and also stressed that people should not venture out unnecessarily. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state had crossed 100 which was a cause for concern, Pawar said.

"I urge people to exercise discipline. In the United States, Army has been called in to enforce lockdown. We must not allow such a situation to arise here," he said..

