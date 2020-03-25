PM Modi to attend G20 virtual summit to discuss COVID-19 related issues
“The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID 19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 virtual summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency,” PM said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall participate in G20 virtual summit tomorrow to discuss the issues related to Coronavirus.
"The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID 19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 virtual summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency," PM said in a tweet.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Coronavirus
- COVID 19
- G20 virtual summit
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Albania halts schools, Italy flights, ferries over coronavirus
MLB-Games to proceed 'as scheduled' amid global coronavirus outbreak
Mainland China reports 19 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Olympics-Judo qualifiers scrapped through end-April over coronavirus fears
Morocco to suspend all travel to and from Italy amid coronavirus fears