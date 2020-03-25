PM Modi to attend G20 virtual summit to discuss COVID-19 related issues

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall participate in G20 virtual summit tomorrow to discuss the issues related to Coronavirus.

"The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID 19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 virtual summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency," PM said in a tweet.

(With Inputs from PIB)

