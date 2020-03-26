Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdown: Javadekar asks officials to 'stay happy', 'engaged'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 12:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 12:17 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Javadekar asks officials to 'stay happy', 'engaged'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday held an audio conference with officials of the three ministries under him and told them to "stay happy" and "engaged" during the 21-day lockdown period. Javadekar holds the portfolios of information and broadcasting minister, environment minister and heavy industries public enterprises minister.

"Interacted with 400 officers of my 3 ministries - @moefcc  @MIB_India  & @heindustry - together through Audio Bridge.Told them to 'stay positive' 'stay home' 'stay engaged' and 'stay happy'. To that end I suggested many activities also. #21DaysChallenge #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted. In another tweet, he said he has has asked them to prepare a work list of all officers in the ensuing 20 days.

"I am sure that in 20 days meaningful work will be accomplished in all 3 ministries. #21DaysChallenge #IndiaFightsCorona  #StayHomeStaySafe," he said in another tweet. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) advised officials of information and broadcasting ministry to be available "round the clock".

"Stressing that media and communication is an essential service in this time of crisis due to #Covid19India, the Minister advised officers of I&B Ministry to be available around the clock & work even harder than usual to bring correct and authentic information to the masses," the PIB tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hockey visors into face shields Hockey gear maker tweaks equipment for health workersSports equipment maker Bauer Hockey plans to modify its hockey visors into face shields for healthcar...

'Nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19 identified'

An international team, including scientists of Indian origin, has identified 69 drugs and experimental compounds which may be effective in treating COVD-19. According to the researchers, some of the medications are already used to treat dis...

Three more test positive for coronavirus in Noida

Three more persons -- a husband-wife duo and a young woman -- tested positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Thursday, taking the tally of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14. One of the 14 persons has been treate...

Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines

Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the countrys top medical association said Thursday, as hospitals were overwhelmed and medics complained about a lack of protection on the front lines. The announcement of the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020