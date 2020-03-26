Left Menu
Shops selling essential commodities in Delhi can stay open 24 hours: Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday said that all shops selling essential commodities in Delhi will be allowed to remain open round the clock to prevent crowding and rush by the people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:11 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Lt Governor Anil Baijal at a press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday said that all shops selling essential commodities in Delhi will be allowed to remain open round the clock to prevent crowding and rush by the people. He further added that the police department has been asked to allow e-commerce companies to function in the state.

"Online service providers and e-retailers delivering essential services and goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people," Baijal said at a press conference which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He further added that the police department has finalised a list of e-commerce companies which will be allowed to function in the national capital.

Briefing the media, Kejriwal said that Delhi till date has 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus. "Out of these, 26 are people who had come from foreign countries and the rest 10 people got infected from them. Therefore, the situation is currently under control and disease is not spreading amongst the people. We, however, do not need to sit back but to take more measures to stop its spread," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM further urged all the people to stay indoors and not venture outside their homes unless it was for essential services. "People have mostly stayed in the last couple of days but some are still getting out. I urge all people to stay indoors unless it is for getting essential commodities like milk, vegetables or fruits," he said.

He said that the government will provide passes to ration shops, medicine shops, vegetable vendors and other essential service providers via WhatsApp. "We are providing E-passes to all those involved in essential services. All you need to do is to call on 1031, following which the directions for getting the pass will be conveyed. The passes will be sent to them via WhatsApp," Kejriwal said.

He further said that all police personnel have been urged that vendors selling milk, vegetables etc should be allowed to carry on their activities even if they do not have passes. He further said that Mohalla clinics in Delhi will not be closed and all precautions will be taken at the respective locations and said that regular testing of healthcare workers will now take place in the national capital. (ANI)

