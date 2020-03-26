AIADMK MLAs to donate 1 month salary to help fight COVID-19

AIADMK MLAs led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam and its MPs will donate their one month's salary towards the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to fight the spread of COVID19, the party said here on Thursday. Party MPs will also donate a sum of Rs one crore from their MPLADS, an AIADMK release here said.

While Panneerselam is party Coordinator, Palaniswami is the Joint Coordinator. Accordingly, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, the state Ministers, MLAs and MPs will donate their March month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the release said.

Further, the MPs will contribute Rs one crore each, while the MLAs will give Rs 25 lakh from their constituency funds, the release added. The party pointed out that while Palaniswami has already allotted Rs 3,280 crore towards relief measures, he has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Rs 4,000 crore central assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.