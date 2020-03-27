Madhya Pradesh MPs, MLAs sanction funds to tackle coronavirus

Several MPs and MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have sanctioned funds from their local area development funds for the purchase of life-saving equipment, like ventilators, to enable hospitals to fight the coronavirus outbreak effectively. Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste sanctioned Rs 40 lakh, while MP Dr Dhal Singh Bisen sanctioned Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for the district hospitals in Balaghat and Seoni respectively, sources said.

MLA Chaitanya Kashyap announced Rs 21 lakh for providing food and other essential things to the poor during the lockdown period, while state BJP chief and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma sanctioned Rs 30 lakh (Rs 10 lakh each) for Chhattarpur, Panna and Katni district hospitals, they said. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh provided the phone number of his office and asked the people of Bhopal to contact it in case they need any help.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also appealed to the people to contact him and his supporters over phone for any help they require in this time of crisis..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.